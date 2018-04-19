Martin Amidu: I have an office

The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has downplayed suggestions that he is yet to be allocated an office to begin his work.

Days after the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice was unanimously approved by Parliament, Social media was rife with reports that Mr. is yet to be given an office.

Speaking to Starr News Thursday, Mr. Amidu said he is fully focussed on his job adding that he is working from his official office.

“I am going on with my work, I can’t discuss official matters with the press please. I am doing my work…I have an office please.”

Mr. Amidu made the comments after a Single Supreme Court Judge, Justice Gabriel Pwamang, dismissed a new application by lawyers of former Deputy attorney general Dominic Ayine seeking to add to their Statement of case in the suit challenging the constitutionality of the appointment of Martin Amidu as Ghana’s first Special Prosecutor.

Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Dame, opposed the application by suggesting that the rules of procedure require the applicants to amend their statement of case rather than seeking to add to same.

Lawyer for the Applicant, Tony Lithur, however, argued that the Supreme Court has the power to accept the procedure they have adopted by way of seeking to add to their Statement of case instead of amending it.

The Presiding Judge ruled that the rules of procedure are clear and they cannot be bend just to please the applicants. He subsequently dismissed the application.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM