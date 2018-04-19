MMT scandal: Procurement head fingered in secret audio

The head of procurement at the Metro Mass Transit Limited, Rose Owusu, is facing accusations of possible complicity in the alleged corruption scandal that has hit the company.

She has been heard in a leaked audio tape powering and spoon-feeding Ankai Company Ltd ahead of rival competitors in a contract bid to provide 300 buses for the MMT.

The Managing Director of Metro Mass Transit Ltd, Bennette Aboagye and his personal assistant, have been ordered to proceed on leave with immediate effect over the allegation. The board is also setting up a five-member investigative committee to probe the issue.

However, there are other top management officials believed to have soiled their hands in the procurement scandal.

The audio tape is currently being examined by the national security and the office of the special prosecutor.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Special Prosecutor has acknowledged receipt of the petition to investigate the alleged procurement scandal at the MMT.

It said it will act swiftly on the issue once its board is appointed.

The MMT MD Mr. Aboagye has been accused of breaching several procurement laws in the acquisition of some 300 buses since taking over the company over a year ago.

Mr. Aboagye and a leading member of the NPP, Dr. Amoako Tuffuor are accused of attempting to bribe a whistle blower with GHc40, 000 when they were confronted with evidence.

But the MMT MD has described those allegations as attempted blackmail.

