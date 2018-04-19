© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Nigeria Football Federation settles coaches’ salaries up to July

By Anthony Bebli

All the coaches of the national teams have received their salaries up to July courtesy of the sponsorship agreement the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has with oil and gas outfit, Aiteo, the NFF has revealed.

The federation also revealed that it will start giving the less privileged football leagues, including the Nigerian National League (NNL), the Nationwide League and the Women league a grant of N200 million as support fund.

It said in a communiqué after its meeting yesterday, “a decision was taken to support the three Leagues with a minimum of N200 million (to be shared based on an agreed ratio) annually until they attain financial stability.

This commitment is to be reviewed each year to determine which League needs more support.

“However, Committee made it clear that this should not stop the three Leagues from making great efforts to procure sponsors and become self -financing.”

Source:NFF

