NPP race: Blay, Boadu to win; Nana B to lose – Survey

Incumbent national chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr. Freddie Blay will retain his position when the governing party goes to the polls in June to elect new executives, a survey has revealed.

About 3,709 respondents from 246 constituencies in the 10 regions were interviewed for the exercise.

Mr. Blay polled 1,420 as against his closest rival Stephen Ntim who had 1,339 votes as he goes for his fourth attempt at the position.

According to Ashpoll Consult’s survey, John Boadu, who is the acting general secretary of the party will become the substantive executive with Sammi Awuku garnering a resounding victory as an unopposed candidate.

The survey which was conducted between March 10 and April 10, 2018, tipped Kamal Deen Abdallah, the incumbent National Nasara Coordinator, to come out victorious as the National Youth Organiser beating his main contender Nana B.

Kate Gyamfua is tipped to cruise to victory as the women organizer leaving behind Joyce Konokie-Zampare. Rita Talata Asobayire, the survey said, will pick the national vice chair slot.

Madam Rita Asobayire, former Women’s Organiser and Ali Suraj are both leading in their respective positions they are vying for.

The Elephant party will be electing its regional executives this weekend.

Ashpoll Consult, is a non-governmental organisation whose main activities are centred on governance and politics on the Africa continent.

