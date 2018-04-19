© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Photo: Referee Liman injured in Elmina Sharks-Medeama Clash

By Anthony Bebli

Center Referee, Yakubu Nuhu Liman handling the game between Elmina Sharks and Medeama SC in the Ghana Premier League was believed to have been pelted with stones resulting to a cut on the head leading to an abrupt end of the game on Wednesday.

According to Starr Sports sources, fans of the Elmina Sharks launched a brutal attack on the experienced knight of the whistle.

Injured referee  Liman was taken to the hospital following the  attack which led to the match delaying for several minutes.

This is the second time the same referee has suffered brutalities.

He was beaten in Berekum, when Chelsea played Dreams FC at the Golden City Park.

 

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.con/103.5FM

