Sunyani: FDA Seizes 1,450 tablets of Tramadol

The Brong Ahafo regional branch of the Foods and Drugs Authority has seized 1,450 tablets of tramadol in some chemical shops.

The exercise took place in the Sunyani Municipality and Sunyani West District.

The Brong Ahafo Regional Director of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Mr. Matthew Gyan Nkum disclosed that, “Out of the 1,450 that were seized 1,190 were capsules whiles the remaining 260 were tablet.”

Mr. Matthew Gyan Nkum revealed that the chemical and Pharmacy shops are not the only targets but pubs across the entire Brong Ahafo region would be monitored.

Mr. Nkum indicated that all the seized drugs would later be disposed off at the Sunyani dumping site.

He promised that the FDA has intensified its education on the negative effects of the abuse of Tramadol.

He indicated that it could lead to erectile dysfunction, infertility, brain damage among others.

He admonished Chemical and Pharmacy Shops to only sell Tramadol to people with only a doctor’s prescription.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Mfum Sarpong

