Swaziland king renames country ‘the Kingdom of eSwatini’

Swaziland’s King Mswati III has announced he is renaming the country as the Kingdom of eSwatini.

The monarch announced the official change at Golden Jubilee celebrations for the 50th anniversary of Swazi independence.

The celebrations also marked the monarch’s 50th birthday. The southern African nation is an absolute monarchy.

The king, known as Ngwenyama or “the lion”, is known for his many wives and for his adherence to traditional dress.

Swaziland is a Commonwealth member.

The BBC’s Nomsa Maseko in Swaziland says the announcement of the name change has angered some in the country, who believe the king should focus more on the nation’s sluggish economy.

This was the name the king used when he addressed the UN general assemblyin 2017 and at the state opening of the country’s parliament in 2014.

Source: BBC