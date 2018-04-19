UNDP have no flats in Cantonments

UNDP’s attention has been drawn to the news story on flats in Cantonments that is said to be housing its officials. UNDP wishes to state that it has no such housing facility in Cantonments and has no official living in the said flat.

Our understanding is that the facility in question was built in the 1960s and was being rented out to officials of the diplomatic corps. The facility does not belong to UNDP and UNDP has not hired nor tasked any Contractor to redevelop it.

We however condemn any act of vigilantism and remain committed to supporting Government to address any form of violence in the country.

Signed

Gita Welch

UNDP Country