W/R: NDC executive arrested over radio discussion

A local executive of the main opposition National Democratic Congress in Sefwi Wiaso in the Western region was on Monday invited by the police over claims he insulted President Akufo-Addo in a radio discussion.

The police action was reportedly triggered by a complaint made to them by the Western regional operative of the National security on Friday April 13, after the political talkshow on local radio station Liberty FM.

Speaking to Morning Starr Thursday, the NDC executive Thomas Mintah denied insulting the President but admitted criticizing the member of Parliament for the area.

“I was on a radio show and I mentioned that President Akufo-Addo has appointed his relatives into some offices. According to the police, I am being investigated on the comment I made. There is no way I can insult the president.

“The MP is not doing well at all and we are mentioning it and pointing the flaws to the public and the MP is not happy with it. We will continue to criticize the NPP officials in Sefwi Wiawso till they do the right thing,” he told Francis Abban Thursday.

But reacting to the claim, the district Police commander for Sefwi Wiaso DSP Simon Peter said the police arrested Mr. Mintah in order to calm tempers in the area.

“Mr. Mintah was invited to write a statement after which he was released. The utterance by Thomas Mintah provoked tempers and that was why he was invited. We have made a request for the audio recording. We are hoping to get it soon. We are still investigating and for that matter have not charged him”.

