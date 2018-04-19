We’ll campaign against any party that supports homosexuality – Group

The National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values has vowed to oppose any attempt at legalizing homosexuality in Ghana following pressure on the West African country by Western governments.

The UK Prime Minister Theresa May told President Akufo-Addo and other African leaders attending the Commonwealth heads of government meeting in London Tuesday that it is wrong for homosexuals to be persecuted for their sexual orientation.

She said her country is therefore ready to help African countries to reform their laws to accommodate the interest of homosexuals.

“Nobody should face discrimination and persecution because of who they are or who they love. The UK stands ready to support any Commonwealth nation wanting to reform outdated legislation that makes such discrimination possible,” she said

Her call comes on the back of a similar one by the Danish Ambassador to Ghana, Tove Degnbol who called on Ghanaians to respect the rights of gays and lesbians.

May’s call was followed by the United Nation’s Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights, Prof. Philip Alston who described Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye, as delusional over his opposition to the legalization of homosexuality in Ghana.

Vowing to fight any attempt at legalizing what he says is a “heinous behavior,” a senior lecturer at the Ghana School of Law, Moses Foh Amoaning who is also a member of National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values said Africa has a culture, custom and a right to live the way it wants.

“They [West] don’t like polygamy, they have criminalized it. We don’t believe in the homosexual activity, we have also criminalized it. They should respect us and that should be it,” he stated on Starr Today Wednesday.

According to him, there is no a scintilla medical evidence to support homosexual behavior, declaring: “We going to make this a political issue….we are going to campaign against all political parties in this country that will not openly defend the right of Africans to believe in what we believe in, because that is our custom and we have the right to do so.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM