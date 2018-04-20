998 Staff work at Jubilee House – Akufo-Addo

The Office of the President has 998 employees, including Ministers of State, Presidential Staffers and junior Political Appointees in 2017, official list submitted to Parliament has confirmed.

The number is some 220 staff more than the 778 employees presented to parliament by the erstwhile John Mahama administration in 2013.

According to the report released to Parliament on the staffing position of the Office of the President for the period January 7, 2017 to December 31, 2017, the office had nine Ministers of State, 27 presidential staffers, 256 Junior Political Appointees and 706 civil and public servants.

Below is the full list

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM