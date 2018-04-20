Asamoah Gyan partners top UK investment company

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has signed a partnership deal with top UK investment company, Investment Development Capital.

The deal signed by the CEO of Baby Jet investments Samuel Anim will see their new partners advice them on the development of its investment portfolio including Baby Jet Airlines.

Andrew Naylor, CEO of DCP, said “Asamoah Gyan is a high profile personality both in Ghana and internationally and we are delighted to have been chosen to support the development of his business portfolio including Baby Jet Airlines.”

Sammy Anim Addo, CEO of Gyan Investments, said “We are delighted to have the support of DCP in the development of Asamoah Gyan’s investment portfolio.

Development Capital Partners provides financial advisory, debt arranging and transaction structuring services for clients seeking to structure bankable investments in emerging economies.

The firm’s partners have extensive experience of doing business for clients in some of the most challenging countries on the African subcontinent.

Source: Starrsportsgh