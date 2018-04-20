Celebrity Fanzone holds maiden Town Hall Meeting at Wisconsin April 26

Award-wining TV Show, Celebrity Fanzone will organize its maiden edition of the campus town hall meeting at the Wisconsin University on 26th April, 2018 at 6pm prompt.

The event which is being led by hosts of the show; Chantelle Asante, Akosua Hanson and Jessica Opare-Saforo will be engaging the youth on social issues pertaining to gender disparity, human rights and health and skin care etc.

The town hall meeting is expected bring together students on campus and a guest speaker who will focus on the main theme; Stepping into the Real World.

Celebrity Fanzone is recognized as the leading platform for discussing relevant social issues affecting people in Ghana and also around the world, and has in the past hosted personalities such as Michelle Hammond, Shirley Frimpong Manso, KSM, Majid Michelle and many others.

Celebrity Fanzone airs on GH One TV, Saturdays at 9pm.

The maiden edition of the town hall meeting is powered by Celebrity Fanzone, Nivea, Airee Pads and AE Media.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM