Forbes to launch ‘My Worst Day With Peace Hyde’ Season II

The leading business magazine in Africa, Forbes Africa, is set to launch season 2 of its flagship TV show, “My Worst Day with Peace Hyde”.

After its successful first season, which premiered in 2016 to rave reviews, season 2 promises to deliver another round of riveting interviews from the higher echelons of wealth and power in business.

Hosted by the multiple award-winning Forbes Africa correspondent and Head of Digital Media and Partnerships, Peace Hyde, ‘My Worst Day’ is the only show on the continent that interviews Africa’s billionaires and millionaires in a no holds barred conversation about their most challenging day in business and was subsequently, one of the most watched shows on the Pan African business platform, CNBC Africa Channel 410 on DSTV airing in over 16 African countries in Sub Saharan Africa.

Season 1 was jam packed with interviews from Aliko Dangote, Folorunso Alakija, Emir Sanussi Lamido Sanussi, Tonye Cole, Femi Otedola, Senator Ben Murray Bruce and Cosmas Maduka amongst a host of other titans from South Africa including Herman Mashaba, South African billionaire and current Mayor of Johannesburg and from the looks of the trailer, Season 2, which airs in May, looks set to deliver the same punch with powerful stories from the continents Titans.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM