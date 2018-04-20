HFC Bank is now Republic Bank Ghana

HFC Bank has notified its customers about the change of its name to Republic Bank Ghana Limited.

A notice sent to customers explained that the name change is in line with the acquisition of majority shares in HFC by Republic Bank.

This notice is coming a week ahead of the official unveiling of the new brand.

The MD of HFC Bank, Anthony Jordan told Starr Business, the change will give the bank easier access to the international market.

Below is the notice to customers:

ALL CUSTOMERS HFC BANK (GHANA) LIMITED

REBRANDING FROM HFC BANK (GHANA) LIMITED TO REPUBLIC BANK (GHANA LIMITED)

We are pleased to inform you that the name of HFC Bank (Ghana) Limited has been changed to Republic Bank (Ghana) Limited. This new name reflects the brand name of the Bank’s parent company, Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) and reinforces the corresponding alignment.

Republic Financial Holding Limited is the most profitable Bank in the English Speaking Caribbean with over 180 years of Banking Experience. The Bank is rated BBB+ by Standard and Poor’s and has over $68 billion in Assets. Republic Financial Holding Limited took majority shareholding in HFC Bank in 2015 and as a result, we have benefited tremendously from their expertise, systems and procedures.

This latest move in changing the name of our bank will result in even greater benefits to you, our valued customers as we intend to leverage more on the 180 years of rich banking experience of our parent company.

The official unveiling of our new brand is expected on the 24th April, 2018. We are currently effecting the requirements for the operation of our new name such as changing the signs inside and outside of our branches. We will also embark on a media campaign to create the necessary awareness for a successful rebranding exercise.

Cur team is working assiduously to ensure that there is no disruption in our service as we make the transition.

We thank you for your support and loyalty over the years and we look forward to a continued relationship with you.

The future is here. Better Together!

Yours faithfully,

Anthony Jordan

Managing Director

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM