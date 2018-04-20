K’si: One dies in gory accident at Suame Magazine

One person has been confirmed dead at the Tarkwa Junction on the Suame Magazine road, after a truck with registration number GB – 8466 -12 loaded with baking flour ran into a faulty stationary fuel tanker on the side of the road.

The incident, according to eyewitnesses, happened around 3.00am, Friday, April 20, 2018.

They mentioned that the flour truck, upon approaching the junction on top speed, lost control, as he tried swerving a pothole, then slammed into the stationary fuel tanker.

The victim who is believed to be a young Ghanaian auto-mechanic lost his life after the back tyres of the fuel tanker he was sleeping under ran over him because of the impact.

The residents further told Ultimate News that the pothole which has developed over the time at that particular junction and not received any attention after several complaints is the probable cause of this and many other accidents in the area.

There was no warning triangle to show drivers and other road users of an impending danger.

By: Patricia Ama Bonsu/Ghana/Ultimatefmonline.com/106.9FM