MMT Scandal: Board not competent enough to conduct probe – Mornah

The national chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC) Bernard Mornah has cast doubt over the competence of the committee tasked to investigate the alleged financial malfeasance at the Metro Mass Transit limited.

The board of the MMT has announced it is setting up an internal committee to investigate the bus-purchase scandal that has rocked the firm.

The decision was taken after Starr News investigations uncovered financial and administrative irregularities in the award of contract for some 300 new buses for the company.

The Managing Director Bennette Aboagye and his personal assistant, have been ordered to proceed on leave with immediate effect over the allegation.

The head of procurement, Rose Owusu, is also facing accusations of possible complicity in the alleged corruption scandal.

She has been heard in a leaked audio tape powering and spoon-feeding Ankai Company Ltd ahead of rival competitors in the bid to provide the 300 buses for the MMT.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Mornah told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Friday that an independent investigative agency must be allowed to probe the transport company.

“The MD has been asked to stay off work. On what basis was this decision made? Was it because of the allegations or bringing the issue to lime light? I think some independent institutions could come in and have the board sit aside and investigate the issue thoroughly. I don’t think the committee is competent enough to handle such matters. This is the same board he worked with in the line of his job. Why do you ignore EOCO and ask the board who have maybe participated in the deal,” he said.

The call comes on the heels of a similar concern by the former corruption adviser to former President Mahama, Daniel Bartidam, who told Starr News that a different body will do a better job than an internal one.

