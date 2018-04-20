Our fuel is safe – Radiance Petroleum

The management of indigenous oil marketing company (OMC), Radiance Petroleum Limited, (RPL) has dispelled claims that its Kasoa Nyanyano branch has sold unclean fuel to some taxi drivers.

Nonetheless, the management of the company has launched investigations into the matter. It has taken samples of the product and reported the case to its Bulk Distribution Company and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

It has also intensified its security, monitoring and surveillance at all its 37 branches across the country to offer the best of services to customers.

“We are committed to our mission, which is: to provide the best fuel to our customers in ways that are compliant, profitable, reliable, safe and socially responsible. Customer service is paramount to our operation – nothing is more important to us than a satisfied customer – and we will go all length to ensure we are selling the right products and giving the right service to all who patronize our stations,” the General Manager of the company, Joseph Addae, said.

“Even though this is a complaint at only one of our stations, we have taken precautionary measures to ensure all our station never record such complaints.”

The company has been in existence for five years and is recording such a complaint for the first time. Since the inception of the deregulation exercise, Radiance Petroleum is among OMCs selling the cheapest and safest fuel in Ghana.

Radiance Petroleum Ltd. (RPL) is a limited liability company incorporated under the Companies Code of 1963 (Act 179).RPL is to leverage the expertise acquired in the sector in the last five years to position itself well to deliver excellent customer service.

The company, which has been operating in the downstream petroleum sector since March 2013, said customers should expect enhanced service delivery in line with safety.

The Managing Director of the Company, Emmanuel Pobee, explained that the first five years of operations have been a learning curve for the company to understand the business, its customers and what pertains in the industry.

“I will not say the first five years have been easy but I believe it has helped us learn a lot to help us improve going forward,” he said.

Radiance Petroleum Limited is a limited liability company incorporated in October 2012. The company loaded its first product on March 15, 2013. It currently operates in six regions and 37 service stations.

