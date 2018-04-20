Referee Emmanuel Ansah is a disgrace- Liberty’s welfare manager

Liberty Professionals’ Welfare manager, Alex Godson-Amamoo has condemned center referee Emmanuel Ansah for his side’s lone goal defeat to Dreams FC at the Sogakope Park on Thursday.

A 28th minute thunderbolt from Zuberu Sharani was all the ‘still believe boys’ needed to further deepen the woes of the Dansoman lads who continue to sink deeper on the league log.

Amamoo believes that his side’s call for a penalty in the dying embers of the game was legitimate but the referee ignored it, but several reverse angles on television showed the Liberty player was fouled outside the box.

Despite Liberty wasting scoring opportunities referee Ansah was a disgrace on the day because he decided the score line of the game and wants the Referees Review Committee to deal with Ansah.

“It was a fantastic game but I’m disappointed in the referee. You all saw how he denied us a clean penalty and also took some infringements against us to frustrate my boys,” he told Starr Sports.

The defeat leaves Liberty Professionals remain second from the bottom with a game in hand while Dreams FC move four places up to share the top spot with Ashgold and Karela FC on 14 points each.

