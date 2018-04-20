V/R: Court embargoes NPP regional elections

Barely 24hours to the governing New Patriotic Party’s regional elections across the country, the exercise in the Volta region has been dealt a massive setback with a Court injunction.

A disgruntled NPP Volta regional chairman-aspirant, Kofi Boateng, Friday secured a court order to put on hold the regional elections over claims of unfair treatment and disqualification.

Speaking to the media after securing the embargo, the campaign manager of Boateng, Nelson Kumah said the injunction was necessary after the top echelon of the party failed to recognize and address their concerns of unfair treatment.

“You can look at the six people that are contesting and you look at Kofi Boateng’s profile, you see that he is a party man [and] has done this job for 26 years,” said the livid campaign manager.

“But the cabal who have taken over this party just want to hobble him out of the place,” he added.

According to him, after executives of the party in the region disqualified his candidate via a WhatsApp message without any tangible reason, the campaign team petitioned the acting National Chairman of the party, Freddie Blay and the acting General Secretary John Boadu on April 4, 2018.

“We waited for them for two weeks and they couldn’t acknowledge receipt of our petition, so we have no other way,” he said “as our rights cannot be jeopardized and for that matter it is only the court that can give us justice.”

Meanwhile, in the Northern region, the election has been postponed to April 28.

This, according to the NPP regional communication director Abdul-Latif A. Ishaak is necessitated by the inability of the party to conduct elections in some five constituencies.

