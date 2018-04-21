NPP polls: Wontumi, F.F Anto clash over Manhyia North delegates

The ongoing NPP regional executive election in the Ashanti region has come to a standstill after delegates from Manhyia North who have been barred from voting by a court demanded to be allowed to vote in the polls.

Chaos erupted at Ejura where the election is being held after chairman of the polls in the region F.F. Anto insisted he would not allow the 17 delegates to vote despite persistent lobbying by the regional chairman Wontumi.

According to Ultimate FM’s Isaac Bediako Justice, who is monitoring the polls, Mr Anto insists he would not allow them to vote because the party did not make provision for them ahead of the polls, due to the court order.

However, after a meeting among the various stakeholders, Bediako reports, the delegates maybe allowed to vote in order to maintain peace.

The ruling party is electing its regional executives across the country today Saturday April 21,2018.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has strongly cautioned supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) against making verbal protests that could affect the party’s fortunes at the 2020 polls.

Dr. Abdul-Hamid was addressing a crowd of the elephant fraternity Saturday afternoon at a delegates’ conference at the conference hall of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) in the Upper East regional capital, Bolgatanga.

“I know that there has been campaigning, some people have said certain things, some people are hurt, some people are angry. I beg you, when you go to the ballot box, it should be an avenue to deposit your anger.

“Immediately you put it in the ballot box, you have virtually deposited the anger and the anger is gone after the ballot. So after the ballot and after the results are pronounced, please and please and please, nobody should say that ‘my candidate didn’t win and, therefore, let them win in 2020 and we see. Please, don’t make that pronouncement. You know [former] President Kufuor has reminded us that if you are a messenger in a ruling party, it is better than being a General Secretary of an opposition party,” he stressed.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM