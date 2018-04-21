Police emergency #191 works use it – Bawumia

The era of memorising and dialing different contact numbers for specific police stations and offices has become a thing of the past, as the Ghana Police can now be reached on the special emergency number 191 to address enquiries anytime and anywhere.

The emergency number 191, is linked to the digital address system to make it easy to locate a place and also reduce the stress of memorising numbers of the call centres of the police.

The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia announced this at the West African Security Services Activities (WASSA) of the Ghana Police Service 2017 held at the Integrity Square, Ghana Police Headquarters, Accra on Friday, 20th April, 2018.

“You can dial 191, the number one nine one, from any part of Ghana and you will get a police call centre and they will respond to your needs. We don’t have to try to remember many numbers of different police stations. If you want the police just dial 191 and you will get responses,” Dr Bawumia announced.

Dr. Bawumia admonished the police to also explore using technology to help policing in Ghana.

“Let us explore how we can use technology to help in our policing,” he said.

The Vice President urged the police to make good use of the formalisation of the economy to help reduce crimes.

“The introduction of the national identification system together with the digital address system should help in the crime -stoppers efforts,” Dr. Bawumia added.

The emergency call system will also provide detailed information on callers to aid the police in their work.

Present at the event were the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, the Inspector General of Police, the Chief of Defence Staff, members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) and the heads of the other security agencies.

Source: Ghana/starrfmonline.com/103.5FM