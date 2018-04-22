Man City thrash Swansea to celebrate title

Pep Guardiola’s hope that his team’s hunger to rewrite the English football record books would see them maintain their championship-winning form proved well-founded as Manchester City swept aside Swansea City 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The only negative aspect of the occasion for the newly-crowned Premier League champions was a post-match pitch invasion by several hundred City supporters, who ignored pleas over the loudspeakers to burst through stewards and onto the field.

Seven days after Manchester United’s shock home defeat to West Bromwich Albion had made the title a mathematical certainty for Guardiola’s side, City returned to action before their own supporters.

With the league safely won, Guardiola had warned that his players will find next season far tougher — both in terms of the opposition and his own demands — and hoped that the chance to set new historical marks would prove an inspiration over the remainder of this campaign.

And another emphatic victory certainly left City, who have four games remaining against teams in the bottom eight of the league, well placed to do precisely that.

They stand one victory short of Chelsea’s Premier League record tally of 30, set last season, and with 90 points, are also well on course to break the record of 95 points, again set by Chelsea in 2010.

That season also saw the London club set the current best for goals scored with 103, a mark City now trail by just five.

