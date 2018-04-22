NPP polls: Ashanti reg NPP elects new exec as Wontumi, Pyne retained

© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.
The Ashanti regional branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has elected 10 new executives to manage the party in the region for the next four years.
At least 40 active members of the party contested for the 10 positions in the party at the regional level.
The positions contested by the 40 candidates are regional chairmanship, first and second vice chairman, Secretary and deputy, organiser, Youth organiser and deputy, Woman Organizer, Treasurer and Nasara Coordinator.
A total of 918 delegates participated in the voting exercise from 47 constituencies.
Incumbent chairman Benard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi and secretary Samuel Pyne went unopposed.
After close of polls, 38 new executives were confirmed elected by the electoral commission and were sworn into office by Mr F.F Antoh.
Results
Chairman unopposed
Bernard Antwi Boasiako
1st vice chair (5)
Patrick Acheampong- 298
Kwabena Nsenkyire- 411
Henry Osei Kwabena – 147
Mohammed Bashir Tijani- 11
Abubakari Ibrahim -47
2nd vice chair(5)
Frank Bona Aboagye -143
Mary Gambrah -246
Sam Kofi Cudjoe-360
Akwasi Acheampong-37
Baffour Kwadwo Aseidu- 96
Secretary unopposed
Sammuel Pyne
Assistant Secretary (5)
Kwame Adom Appiah-379
Raymond Oppong Boateng-176
Moro Kabore -280
Antwi Boasiako Frank32
Daniel Donkor-15
Organiser (5)
Daniel Boateng -90
Francis Adomako -399
Riches Oscar -357
Enock Kwaku Boateng-26
Felix Appiah Nti Gyambibi- 11
Women’s Organiser (2)
Nana Ama Ampomah- 473
Beatrice Owusu-408
Youth Organiser (5)
Nelson Owusu Ansah -390
Kwaku A. Frimpong -53
Dennis Kwakwa -352
Ohemeng Ian Moore-8
Michael Ofori Akuoko-77
Treasurer (3)
Hajia Zainab Sallow -737
Fredrick Addae -144
Nasara Coordinator (7)
Mohammed Abdul Hamid-213
Alhaji Hallaru Kumasi-92
Couch Khamid Suleiman-23
Iddrisu Abdul Kadir-48
Zakaria Osman-85
Fawaz Abdul Ganiyu -33
Saalim Mansuru Bamba -394
Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Isaac Bediako