NPP polls: Ashanti reg NPP elects new exec as Wontumi, Pyne retained

The Ashanti regional branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has elected 10 new executives to manage the party in the region for the next four years.

At least 40 active members of the party contested for the 10 positions in the party at the regional level.

The positions contested by the 40 candidates are regional chairmanship, first and second vice chairman, Secretary and deputy, organiser, Youth organiser and deputy, Woman Organizer, Treasurer and Nasara Coordinator.

A total of 918 delegates participated in the voting exercise from 47 constituencies.

Incumbent chairman Benard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi and secretary Samuel Pyne went unopposed.

After close of polls, 38 new executives were confirmed elected by the electoral commission and were sworn into office by Mr F.F Antoh.

Results

Chairman unopposed

Bernard Antwi Boasiako

1st vice chair (5)

Patrick Acheampong- 298

Kwabena Nsenkyire- 411

Henry Osei Kwabena – 147

Mohammed Bashir Tijani- 11

Abubakari Ibrahim -47

2nd vice chair(5)

Frank Bona Aboagye -143

Mary Gambrah -246

Sam Kofi Cudjoe-360

Akwasi Acheampong-37

Baffour Kwadwo Aseidu- 96

Secretary unopposed

Sammuel Pyne

Assistant Secretary (5)

Kwame Adom Appiah-379

Raymond Oppong Boateng-176

Moro Kabore -280

Antwi Boasiako Frank32

Daniel Donkor-15

Organiser (5)

Daniel Boateng -90

Francis Adomako -399

Riches Oscar -357

Enock Kwaku Boateng-26

Felix Appiah Nti Gyambibi- 11

Women’s Organiser (2)

Nana Ama Ampomah- 473

Beatrice Owusu-408

Youth Organiser (5)

Nelson Owusu Ansah -390

Kwaku A. Frimpong -53

Dennis Kwakwa -352

Ohemeng Ian Moore-8

Michael Ofori Akuoko-77

Treasurer (3)

Hajia Zainab Sallow -737

Fredrick Addae -144

Nasara Coordinator (7)

Mohammed Abdul Hamid-213

Alhaji Hallaru Kumasi-92

Couch Khamid Suleiman-23

Iddrisu Abdul Kadir-48

Zakaria Osman-85

Fawaz Abdul Ganiyu -33

Saalim Mansuru Bamba -394

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Isaac Bediako