NPP polls: Volta region gets new chairman

The immediate past regional organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Makafui Kofi Woanyah, has been elected the new chairman of the governing party in the Volta region.

He beat off stiff competition from three other aspirants having polled 296 out of the 497 votes to secured the position.

The election which was initially characterised by confusion was in defiance of a court injunction secured by an aggrieved disqualified chairman aspirant, Kofi Boateng.

A fourth aspirant, Lawyer Ken Anku in respect for the court order, however, withdrew from the race moments before the exercise began at the St. Francis College of Education in Hohoe on Saturday.

In the other contests, the almost 500 delegates voted to retain incumbents, Joseph Homenya and Joseph Denteh as Regional Secretary and Treasurer respectively.

A former director of elections for the NPP 2016 campaign, Emmanuel Korsi Bodja received overwhelming endorsement for the Regional Organizer position; while Madam Afia Agyagbo secured the women Organizer position.

Below is the full list of the new Volta regional NPP Executives:

Regional Chairman – Makafui Woanyah outgoing Organizer)

1st Vice chairman – Kofi Adjei Ntim

2nd Vice chairman- Abdullah Mohammed Sadiq

Regional Secretary – Joseph Homenya (Incumbent)

Assistant Secretary- Joshua Makabu (incumbent)

Regional Treasurer- Joseph Dente (incumbent)

Regional Organizer- Emmanuel Korsi Bodja

Women Organizer- Afia Agyagbo

Nasara Coordinator- Aliu Bashiru Sharabutu

Youth Organizer- King David Ninkab Nkabom (unopposed)

