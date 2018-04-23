Angolan leader sacks army chief and spy boss

Angolan President Joao Lourenco has sacked his army chief and head of the foreign secret service.

This is the president’s latest purge against officials with links to his predecessor or those tainted by corruption allegations.

Jose Eduardo dos Santos stepped down as president last September after 37 years.

Mr Lourenco, nicknamed “JLo”, was hand-picked by Mr Dos Santos to succeed him – and at the time analysts expected him to maintain the status quo.

His most high-profile move has been to fire Isabel Dos Santos, the billionaire daughter of his predecessor, as head of the country’s state oil company.

According to Portugal RTP public broadcaster, 22 officials have been fired today.

Army chief Gen Geraldo Sachipengo Nunda was named by prosecutors last month as a suspect in a corruption probe, Reuters news agency reports.

Andre de Oliveira Sango served as foreign spy boss for more than a decade and has been a long-time Dos Santos loyalist, it says.

Source: BBC