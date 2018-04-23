Apple’s Shazam deal faces European probe

European regulators will investigate Apple’s planned purchase of Shazam, the music recognition app that was developed in the UK.

The European Commission said Apple could encourage Shazam users to use its music streaming service rather than its competitors’ if the deal goes ahead.

Apple Music has about half as many paid subscribers as Spotify, the world’s biggest streaming platform.

Shazam lets users identify song titles and artists with their smartphone.

The app already presents users with links to Apple’s iTunes where songs can be purchased.

Links to the iPhone maker’s music download service generates revenues for Shazam, along with advertising.

The app can also be used to find out more information about television programmes.

The most Shazamed song is Wake Me Up by Avicii, the Swedish DJ and producer who died in Oman on Friday while on holiday.

Shazam was founded in 2002 and is led by executive chairman Andrew Fisher and Rich Riley, who joined in 2013 as chief executive.

Source: BBC