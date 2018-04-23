GPL Outstanding Matches: Liberty lose to Bechem,Dreams beat Aduana

Berekum Chelsea inflicted a 2-1 defeat on Liberty Professionals in a rescheduled Ghana Premier League Week 9 clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday.

Chelsea, who were using the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the third straight time because of their three-match home ban, commenced the game on a bright fashion.

The hosts took the initiative on the 10th minute mark via Foster Addae.

But Liberty pulled parity in the 32nd minute after taken charge of the game after conceding the early goal.

With the match heading for a stalemate, former Ghana U-20 defender Edmund Arko Mensah struck a beautiful curling ball into the left corner of the post to hand Chelsea the maximum points.

Elsewhere,Dreams FC defeated Aduana Stars at the Dawu Park by 2-0.

Aduana Stars came into the game on the back of the feat they chucked in Africa after becoming only the second Ghanaian side to make it to the group of any CAF competition since 2016.

The first half ended in a goalless draw as both sides failed to take advantage of the chances that came their way.

However, the hosts came back from recess with a clear idea to put themselves in a winning position and indeed had the opening through Patrick Arthur in the 52nd minute.

They were heavily favoured by the bookies to pick the maximum points from the game but Dreams FC had other ideas.

Just as Aduana were pressuring to level the scoreline, they were dealt another blow eight minutes later when Issah Yakubu’s low shot beat goalkeeper Joseph Addo at his near post.

The Ghana Premier League champions mounted a late charge on Dreams FC with hope of getting something from the game but the hosts held on to record yet another home win.

Source:Starrsportsgh