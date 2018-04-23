Newmont deaths: Report to be out by end of week – Amewu

The Land and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu has said the Ministry expects the investigatory report into the circumstances leading to the collapse of the reclaim tunnel roof at Newmont Ghana’s Ahafo Mill expansion project to be ready by the end of this week.

At least six persons lost their lives in the collapse which occurred Saturday April 7, 2018

The deceased were all contract employees with Consar Limited, a construction services company.

In the aftermath of the ghastly collapse, the Land and Natural Resources Minister set up a committee to probe the cause.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Starr News’ Ibrahim Alhassan, Mr. Amewu said the committee has done a yeoman’s job thus far and “I’m sure by this week we should be getting the report and we will definitely act on the report.”

Asked if the committee’s work is limited to the Ahafo Mill Expansion project site, he said “for now because of the time period and the urgency the Ministry wants to take in terms of this particular incident we want to limit it here.”

He nonetheless, went ahead to state that the government is doing a complete operational audit of the mining sector in the country.

“…The guys are already in the country to start that activity across all the mining companies in the country.”

Meanwhile, Newmont has resumed operations after suspending all activities in the wake of the deadly collapse.

It, however, noted the Ahafo Mill Expansion project and all surface civil construction work will remain suspended until Newmont and the authorities are satisfied that work can resume safely.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM