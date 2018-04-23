Qatar Airways becomes Roma’s new shirt sponsors

Italian club and Champions League semi-finalists Roma announced Monday their new shirt sponsors will be Qatar Airways in a three-year deal, described as the largest the club has ever signed.

The deal was made public just a day before one of Roma’s biggest games for decades, the first leg of a Champions League semi-final against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday.

Qatar Airways is also one of the shirt sleeve sponsors on Bayern Munich’s kit as well as the German giant’s official airline.

Roma and Bayern could meet each other in this year’s Champions League final, as the Germans play holders Real Madrid in the other last four match.

Qatar Airways also sponsors local club Al Sadd, whose captain is former Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez, and will be a FIFA sponsor of the 2022 World Cup, which will be hosted by Qatar.

“We are very pleased to announce this new partnership, which will see Qatar Airways become the official shirt sponsor of AS Roma through the 2020-21 season,” said the airline’s boss Akbar Al-Baker.

“AS Roma is one of the most successful and well-known football clubs in the world.”

