Release Opuni’s bank accounts – Court orders EOCO

An Accra High court has directed the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to lift the freeze on the bank accounts of Dr. Stephen Opuni.

According to the court, accounts of the former COCOBOD CEO at the Standard Chartered Bank and the Opeibea House branch of Ecobank Ghana among others, must be released to him immediately.

Dr. Opuni’s accounts were frozen in February 2017 at the behest of EOCO.

The Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) has been investigating him since he was axed from the office when President Akufo-Addo took office.

He and businessman Seidu Agongo are facing charges for alleged financial malfeasance in the execution of some contracts at COCOBOD.

They have been granted self-recognisance bail in the sum of GHc300, 000 each.

They are each to deposit their passport with the Director General of the CID and also report to the DG of the CID anytime they want to travel.

The DG of the CID is also to report to the registrar of the court 48 hours before any activity.

Dr. Opuni has pleaded not guilty to all the 27 charges leveled against him and Mr. Agongo, the managing director of Agricult.

Dr. Opuni and Agongo will be tried by nine State Attorneys including the Attorney General, Ms Gloria Akuffo.

The two are before Justice CJ Honyenuga, a Court of Appeal Judge sitting with additional responsibility as a High Court Judge, for wilfully causing financial loss to the state

Dr. Opuni is being represented by Lawyer Samuel Cudjoe and Johnson Normesinu, while Agongo, MD for Agricult appeared with a five-member legal team.

