Commonwealth Junior Games: George Lutterodt appointed Chef de mission

By Anthony Bebli

Ghana’s Fencing Patron, George Haldane Lutterodt has been appointed as Chef de mission for the 2018  Fencing Commonwealth Junior & Cadet Championships to be held in Newcastle -upon-Tyne, England between 23 -31 July.

Lutterodt has been tasked to steer all activities leading up to adequate preparations for the Ghanaian contingents ahead of the Games.

According to the President of the Fencing Association their patron will bring his expertise on board.

“He is a patron to the Ghana Fencing Association and his contribution to the sport, it will be appropriate to tap his experience.

“We were looking for a credible person and we think George Haldane Lutterodt is the right one”, he told Starr Sports.

Lutterodt as a sports administrator and Peace Ambassador attended The London School of Economics and Political Science.

 

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

