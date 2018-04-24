Full video: Amanpour’s interview with Moesha, Duncan Williams

US top news network CNN has released the full video between veteran broadcaster Christiane Amanpour and Ghanaian socialite Moesha Bodoung.

Amanpour in the series dubbed: “Sex & Love Around the World” also interviewed renowned man of God Duncan Williams and broadcaster Akumaa Mama Zimbi and others from different walks of life.

Below is the full documentary:

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM