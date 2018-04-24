Jordan Ayew shortlisted for Swans Player of the Season award

Ghana international Jordan Ayew has been shortlisted for the Swansea Supporters’ Player of the Season award for the 2017-2018 campaign.

The Ghanaian is competing with four other team mates for the supporters’ award taking place at the end of the season.

The award, sponsored by the Evening Post and Wales Online, will be handed out at Swansea City AFC’s Official Player of the Season Awards Dinner 2018 — in conjunction with the Executive Fund Raising Committee and Supporters’ Trust on Wednesday May 2.

JORDAN AYEW

Has become Swansea’s focal point in attack and helped to drive their efforts to avoid relegation with his tireless work ethic and steady stream of goals.

After the Everton game he has six goals in 13 games in the Premier League, and his tally of 11 in all competitions makes him the Swans top scorer this term.

His importance was perhaps best underlined by how Swansea struggled while he was suspended following his red card against Huddersfield, the difference he makes has been clear to see.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM