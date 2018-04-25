120 unclaimed bodies for mass burial – Police Hospital

The Police Hospital Administration will embark on a mass burial for about 120 “unknown and unclaimed” bodies as part of routine measure to decongest the Police Hospital Mortuary.

The Hospital announced in a statement that the burial will take place 21 days after April 24, 2018.

“The General Public is hereby being informed to contact the Pathology Department of the Police Hospital for identification of persons who might have not been seen for some time now as part of the search to avert being added to those earmarked for mass burial after Twenty-One (21) days from this announcement,” the statement signed by DSP Yaw Nketia-Yeboah, Police Hospital Public Relations Officer said.

It further encouraged members of the general public “to acquire the habit of always having their National Identification Cards of any kind on them to help the Police and others easily identify them whenever they are in any health crisis or involved in an accident.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM