 Court decides Wisa’s fate today

An Accra Circuit Court is expected to deliver its judgement today in the case of hiplife artiste Eugene Ashie popularly known as Wisa accused of indecent exposure.

Wisa was arrested in December 2015 for allegedly exposing his manhood while performing at the Accra International Conference Centre during the December to Remember Concert.

Midway through his performance at the concert, the musician, while dancing behind a lady on stage, pulled down his boxer shorts and pulled out his manhood.

The ‘Ekiki Me’ hit maker, however, was not perturbed as he continued jumping up and down with his genitals on display.

The rapper’s behaviour has been condemned by many people.

However, his lawyer has told the court that Wisa pulled a fake penis as part of a publicity stunt. He has since pleaded not guilty.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM