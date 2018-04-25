GUTA skeptical about GSA’s EasyPASS initiative

Traders are skeptical about the soon-to-be implemented EasyPass program by the Ghana Standards Authority, in spite of it being voluntary.

The program which is to reduce the time spent in clearing goods at the ports, will be rolled out from May 1.

The EasyPASS programme is a facilitation scheme where conformity of regulated imported products is verified before export to Ghana.

In a statement signed by Dr Akwasi Achampong, GSA Board Chairman, the GSA said the process was aimed at ensuring that products imported into the Ghanaian market were of the required quality standards to protect public health, safety and environment.

“This programme, which is voluntary, implies the presentation of the EasyPASS Certificate for fast track customs clearance of imported goods, except products regulated by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), from May 1, 2018,” the statement said.

It said Bureau Veritas had been appointed by the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) to carry out the verification process worldwide and deliver the EasyPASS certificate in conformity with the standards.

The Ghana Union of Traders Association GUTA, says although the program is voluntary, they fear that as time goes by, government would make it compulsory.

They are demanding broader stakeholder consultation ahead of the next week’s implementation date.

“Most of the time it is as if some sort of prank displayed on us. The things come in that easy way they are trying to explain but before you say a word, it takes on some sort of stance and before you realize it is being imposed on all; as if the initial people were used as pilots,” Benjamin Yeboah, an Executive Member of GUTA told Starr Business’ Tawakalitu Braimah.

“We need more consultation. We told them that if it will be very possible to continue the interaction with us; for us to see more of what the whole EasyPass is. We need to convince ourselves that this is a good exercise,” Mr. Yeboah added.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Osei Owusu Amankwaah