MTN Ghana partners Silverbird to premiere Avengers: Infinity War

MTN Ghana is set to thrill its valued customers once again at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra and Kumasi with the preview and premiering of the Avengers: Infinity Wars on 26th and 27th of April 2018.

Movie pundits, initially estimate the superhero adventure, Infinity War could launch to $175 million to $200 million but projections continue to rise to between $190 million to $235 million. With days to the global premiere, Avengers: Infinity War could be the highest premiere of all time.

Avengers: Infinity War, a superhero epic brings together characters from just about every Marvel movie made so far. When evil intergalactic ruler Thanos (Josh Brolin) starts seeking the six Infinity Stones – artifacts of extraordinary power, the Avengers must bond together with old and new allies to defeat him in their most difficult challenge yet.

Infinity War promises to be the biggest superhero movie yet with a huge cast and selected valued customers of MTN would be privileged to be the first to set the conversation tones.

Commenting on the movie preview, the Senior Manager for Consumer Marketing at MTN Ghana, Nana Asantewaa Amegashie said, “The cinema experience creates memorable experiences with the brand that helps us remain connected with our customers. We started the year with the block buster movie BLACK PANTHER which customers cannot help but talk about till date and we are going to create more excitement with the preview of Avengers in Accra and Kumasi”. It is one of the most exciting and sought after loyalty offers from MTN.”

The MTN Movie Mania, is an initiative by MTN Ghana in partnership with the Silverbird Cinemas to give customers of MTN Ghana exciting movie offers. MTN customers stand the chance of winning tickets to watch movies anytime, at the Silverbird Cinemas at the Accra Mall and West Hills Mall by texting the word ‘’movies’’ to short code 1365. Winners will be called with MTN’s official line – 0244300000 to collect their movie tickets.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM