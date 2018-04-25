Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale up for 2017 Ghana’s Most Influential Awards

Dancehall arch rivals Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale have been nominated for the 2017 Ghana’s Most Influential Personality awards.

The nomination list also featured personalities like the late Ebony, Amakye Dede and Sarkodie among others.

Ghana’s Most Influential (GMI) Awards is a unique initiative powered by e.TV Ghana. Over the years, the GMI list has consisted of people from both formal and informal sectors, ranging from entrepreneurs, politicians, musicians, sports personalities, religious leaders and several others.

However, voting is currently ongoing to shortlist the 147 personalities who got nominated to bring down the number to 100 personalities (in no particular order) for the board and audits to sit and assess the list. The voting process comes after the general public nominated numerous individuals in Ghana to be part of the initiative. Voting for the 7th Edition of Ghana’s Most Influential ends on May 10, 2018.

To vote for any of these entertainment personalities, text ‘GMI’ and name of that personality to short code 1446 on MTN, AirtelTigo and Vodafone

Below is the list of Entertainment Personalities on Ghana’s Most Influential Awards nominees list;

Abrantie Amakye Dede

Agya Koo

Blakk Rasta

Charles Kwadwo Fosu (Daddy Lumba

Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr (Shatta Wale)

Ebony

Ebo Whyte

Joe Mettle

Kidi

King Promise

Kuame Eugene

Kwadwo Nkansah (Lilwin)

Kwame A Plus

Kweku Sintim Misa (KSM)

Livingstone Etse Satekla (Stonebowy)

Lydia Forson

Michael Owusu Addo (Sarkodie )

MzVee

Nana Ama Mcbrown

Nathaniel Anokye Adisi (Bola Ray)

Obrafour

Okyeame Kwame

Pat Thomas

Yvonne Nelson

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM