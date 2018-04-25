Two-day battery flagship hero Nokia 7 plus arrives in Ghana

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announces that the Nokia 7 plus is now available to buy from accredited dealers for GHC1, 700 from April 23.

A smartphone with striking design, the Nokia 7 plus combines innovative imaging capabilities and powerful performance for up to two days with one charge. With enhanced Dual-Sight, highly sensitive ZEISS optics and Pro Camera mode, the Nokia 7 plus captures images that are true to life, no matter the lighting. Selected by Google to join the Android One family, the Nokia 7 plus offers a pure, secure and up to date Android experience.

Joseph Umunakwe, General Manager at HMD Global, West, East and Central Africa, said: “The Nokia 7 plus is a true hero in our smartphone range. We know our fans are capturing, watching, exploring, working and gaming on their mobile phones more than ever before. From livestreaming both sides of their story to binging their favourite TV shows, they want to see more in the palm of their hand. That’s why we’ve designed the Nokia 7 plus to be your stylish companion that goes wherever you go, always ready to deliver a high-quality big screen experience. Tightly packed in an ultra-compact body, the Nokia 7 plus will give our fans the chance to see more, do more, capture more and share it as it happens.”

Flagship design and performance

The Nokia 7 plus stands out of the crowd with its unique ceramic-feel coating achieved through a 6-layer paint system that ensures improved call quality and signal as well as better grip. It brings a great tactile feel and is comfortable to hold while elegantly hiding antenna lines.

The vivid 6-inch 18:9 Full HD+ display makes the Nokia 7 plus perfect for browsing, social media consumption, gaming and entertainment with more content in the same width as a traditional 5.5-inch display device. And with 4GB of RAM, it is fast enough to take on those of us always doing two things at once.

It is Optimised to extract every bit of juice from the already powerful 3800 mAh battery, the Nokia 7 plus delivers an amazing 2-day battery life.

True to life imaging

Combining innovative optical hardware and imaging algorithms, the Nokia 7 plus captures moments into photos that are true to life. Dual rear sensors with ZEISS optics combine an ultra-sensitive 12MP wide-angle primary camera for impressive performance in both low-light and extra bright conditions and a secondary 13MP sensor that delivers 2x optical zoom for the moments when you wish you were closer. The Nokia 7 plus boasts Pro Camera mode which lets you take pictures like a pro by giving you quick and easy manual control over advanced camera settings like white balance, focus, ISO, shutter speed and exposure. You can see the impact of your adjustments in real time before you snap to achieve your perfect photo with just one take and no need for filters.

Pure, secure and up-to-date reinforced with Android One commitment

The Nokia 7 plus joins the Android One family, offering a high quality software experience designed by Google. It will stay fresh over time with the latest Google innovations and regular security updates and because it runs pure Android, the Nokia 7 plus comes with no unnecessary UI changes or hidden processes that would eat up your battery life or slow it down so you can enjoy your new phone for longer. As with all Nokia smartphones in the Android One program, it will come with a limited number of pre-installed apps so that you’ll get more storage space.

By shipping with Android Oreo™ out of the box, you’ll be able to enjoy the latest features, including Picture-in-Picture for multitasking, Android Instant Apps to discover and run apps with minimal friction, 60 fantastic new emojis and battery-maximising features like limiting background app use.

Available in Black/Copper and White/Copper the Nokia 7 plus is available on 23rd April, 2018 from GHC1,700

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM