Uber drivers in Ghana strike over 25% charge

Uber drivers in Ghana are on a sit down strike to protest a 25% commission charge on their trips.

The drivers say several complaints to the technology run transport company has not yielded any result.

The drivers are also protesting a promotion being run by Uber that was supposed to end last week. According to the drivers, the promotion is negatively affecting their revenue and must be stopped by Uber.

Scores of Uber drivers assembled at the premises of the company at Ridge in Accra, Wednesday morning.

Some drivers who spoke to Starr News said Uber is being unfair to them adding that the company is refusing to settle their complaints.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM