UPSA renamed after Nana Opoku Ampomah

The academic board of the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) has decided to rename the university after its founder and first Director, Nana Opoku Ampomah.

This was revealed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo when he delivered an address at the Special Congregation of UPSA Wednesday.

This decision according to the President has his approval.

The UPSA after the Parliamentary processes are completed will be known as the “Nana Opoku Ampomah University of Professional Studies” (NOAUPS).

Akufo-Addo also revealed that recommendations in a report submitted to the Ministry of Education for the enactment of a law to establish a Unified Commission that will be responsible for policy formulation, implementation and accreditation of tertiary education institutions in Ghana will soon be implemented by the education Ministry.

The President added that the Education Ministry through the implementation programme will reform University Accreditation and affliction policies that will ensure equity and fairness in the establishment of Public and Private Universities.

The President also indicated that government has committed itself to the establishment of a research fund as part of efforts to fund sector specific research work in institutions of higher learning.

This fund the President said will be an addition to the book and research allowance which is already in existence.

The Vice Chancellor of the UPSA, Professor Abednego Amartey, in his address to the congregation observed that the University in a few months will be offering a PHD programme in the academic field of Marketing, marking a new paradigm in the history of the University.

He added that the University is looking forward to the time when it would wean itself from government’s support, which he called “UPSA beyond Aid”.

Before that is achieved though, the Vice Chancellor requested of the President to assist the school with some 19 million Ghana cedis to help complete existing structures on the campus to ease the pressure on the institution’s facilities.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM