Wenger not our target -PSG

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger could join Paris Saint-Germain in the future, but it will not be in a first-team coaching role, a source close to the club has told ESPN FC.

Wenger, 68, announced last week that he will be leaving the Emirates Stadium after 22 years at the end of the season and the France native has been linked to a move to PSG with coach Unai Emery out of contract this summer.

But the source told ESPN FC that Thomas Tuchel remains the top contender to replace Emery and that Wenger is actually seen as a potential future general manager by PSG, not as a long-term future coach.

Oryx Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), PSG’s owners since 2011, have long been interested in bringing Wenger in, but he has repeatedly opted to remain at Arsenal and his coaching reputation has since taken a hit in recent seasons.

Still, the club value the respect and credibility Wenger commands, as well as his experience, intelligence and enthusiasm for the game, according to the source, who clarified that any potential addition would be unlikely to happen this summer and instead be revisited over the first half of next season.

Wenger is on good terms with club chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who he knows from working as a pundit with beIN SPORTS — the television station also presided over by Al-Khelaifi — and according to the source, QSI have always left the door open to Wenger if he ever decided to leave Arsenal.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger Getty

Sporting director Antero Henrique’s position is thought to be secure for now as he has already begun planning the Ligue 1 winners’ summer, including transfers and the establishment of a link with a satellite club.

But the source said Henrique’s long-term future at the club is questionable because his first season in Paris has not been as successful as his superiors would have hoped. The search for the satellite club, which would help keep hold of the best young talent from the youth academy, has not gone smoothly, and Henrique has struggled to get rid of undesirable players such as Hatem Ben Arfa.

Wenger, then, could assume a role that would render Henrique obsolete — and possibly youth academy sporting director Luis Fernandez and technical director Carles Romagosa as well.

PSG would offer Wenger free rein to restructure the club behind the scenes and work closely with Tuchel. Wenger speaks German and Tuchel speaks French, which could lead to a stronger working relationship than the one Tuchel would have with Henrique.

Wenger, without the taxing nature of everyday coaching, would also have a particular focus on PSG’s young players, ensuring they can fulfil their potential in Paris and not elsewhere.

source: ESPN