GFA Elections: Nyantakyi should step down- Sefa Kayi

Popular broadcaster and reigning GJA Journalist of the Year Kwame Sefa Kayi has likened Ghana FA Kwesi Nyantakyi to former CAF President Issa Hayatou and told the CAF First Vice President his time is up.

The GFA capo has been hogging the headlines for the wrong reasons after he fired his Vice President George Afriyie on Tuesday.

Nyantakyi has been President for Ghana’s football association since 2005 and is reportedly angling to seek a fifth term in 2019 despite initially stating that he won’t seek re-election in 2019.

Afriyie, who was appointed to the role by Nyantakyi three years ago, is the fourth Vice President under the FIFA Executive Committee member.

Many in the West African country have questioned the basis for his dismissal and have tagged Nyantakyi and his administration as undemocratic.

Sefa Kayi has added his voice to the many calling for change and has likened Nyantakyi to Issa Hayatou who was voted out by CAF members.

Kayi made the statement on his popular Kokrokoo Show on Wednesday morning.

“Kwesi Nyantakyi is my man but I think it is about time he moves on,” he said.

“Practically, there is no difference between him and former CAF president, Issa Hayatou.

“Kwesi Nyantakyi fired Fred Crentsil, Fred Pappoe, Randy Abbey and now George Afriyie. He [Kwesi Nyantakyi] is creating enemies for himself but personally, Kwesi Nyantakyi has to go.

“He personally said he will not seek for re-election and your vice declares his intention to contest and he now becomes your enemy?”.

“I have backed Kwesi Nyantakyi for his good works but with this decision, he had it wrong,” he added.

Afriyie declared his intentions to contest for the GFA top seat in 2019 during his 50th birthday celebration at the Grand Mensvic Hotel in Accra.

Some of the Executive Committee members of the GFA including Wilfried Osei Kwaku, Kojo Yankah and other ‘cronies’ like Kofi Manu chastised Afriyie for exercising his democratic rights and called on him to apologize to Nyantakyi.

But the Liberty Professionals director has been unflinching and has said he will contest for the post in the elections.

Source:Ghanasports