GPL: Zylofon media pumps $10m as new sponsors

By Mohammed Awal
Nana Appiah Mensah, Zylofon media boss

Zylofon media has pumped $10 million into the Ghana Premier League to become the new title sponsor.

The FA will receive $2million a year for the next five years.

The local league had gone three seasons without a headline sponsor after Capital Bank redrew their sponsorship in 2015.

The sponsorship package will see each of the 16 premier league clubs receiving $70 thousand a year.

The clubs will get an initial $35,000 out of a principal of $1 million and part of this principal will also go to the division one clubs to cater for officiating.

The deal will also see the winner of the league taking home $40,000.

Operations manager of West Africa Football Academy, George Ofosu Hene told Starr Sports, club officials have been officially informed about the deal.

 

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

