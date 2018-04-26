JHS dropout, 23, impregnates four friends

A 23-year-old Junior High School dropout in Assin Odumase in the Assin South District in the Central region is reported to have impregnated four friends aged between 16 to 19 and bolted leaving the girls to bear the burden of their pregnancy alone.

Parents of the impregnated girls reported the case to the Police in January 2018 and the case is currently at the Assin Fosu Magistrate court.

The Divisional Police Commander of Assin Fosu Chief Supt Henry Bacho made this known at a durbar organized by the Assin South District when the Standing Committee on Gender and Children of Parliament visited the District to discuss the rising cases of rape and defilement in the District.

Chief Supt Bacho told the gathering that the Police don’t just release crime suspects as some people think but do so upon lack of evidence.

The Member of Parliament for Afram Plains North, Betty Krosby Mensah who is a member of the Committee on Gender and Children advised the people to avoid discrimination against women, as women contribute immensely towards development in the country.

She also advised parents to take good care of their children to become responsible adults.

Nana Nkansah II Assin Achiase Nifahene of Apimanim Traditional Council said government, parents and children all have a role to play in the fight against teenage pregnancy, rape and defilement in the country.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM