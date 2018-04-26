No World Cup for Ibrahimovic

The Swedish Football Association has claimed Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not come out of international retirement to play at the World Cup.

Ibra ended his Sweden career after Euro 2016 but there have been suggestions he could make a shock return in time for this year’s finals in Russia.

The LA Galaxy man said he would definitely be at the tournament in some capacity during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. However, it appears he will not be part of head coach Janne Anderson’s playing squad.

“Sweden’s greatest goalscorer of all time for the national team will NOT play at the World Cup.” a statement released by the Swedish FA on Facebook confirmed.

Speaking last week, Swedish boss said he had not spoken to Ibrahimovic about a return but insisted the final decision on the squad would be his.

Source:AP