Salah tipped for Ballon d’Or

Liverpool’s Dejan Lovren believes that Mohamed Salah should be in the conversation for this season’s edition of the prestigious Ballon d’Or award.

Speaking at an interview following their monumental 5-2 Champions League semi-final win against Roma, the centre-back said, “He is the one. He is becoming the superstar. It looks easy what he does but it is very difficult. If he continues like that – I don’t know if this is the right time to put pressure on him – but I believe he should be regarded as one of the best three in the world at the end of the year.”

The Croatian continued, “He deserves to be mentioned for the Ballon d’Or – when people talk about Messi and Ronaldo they should also talk about Salah. He deserves the credit but I think he deserves even more to be honest.”

The two joint 10-time winners have won all the Ballon d’Or awards in every year since 2007, when then-Milan star Kaka, bagged the coveted trophy.

Source: AP