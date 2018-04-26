Saudi Arabia Gives Salah Land In Makkah

The Deputy Leader of the local municipality in Makkah, Fahd Al-Roqi, said on Wednesday that the Saudi authorities have decided to give Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah a piece of land in the Holy City, the Middleeastmonitor has reported.

There are several ways that this can be done, explained Al-Roqi to Sabaq newspaper. The Liverpool FC player can own some land outside the Haram area, or he could dedicate some land for the building of a mosque or similar facility in his name. If the star of the Egyptian national team wishes, he could also sell the land.

According to Al-Roqi, the decision to reward the footballer is to encourage positive role models such as Salah. “The gift is a celebration of the Egyptian star who is known for his high ethics and values,” he added.

Last Sunday, the 25-year-old Salah won the UK’s Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) player of the year award for the 2017-2018 season.

