© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Steven Gerrard ‘on Rangers shortlist’ for manager’s job

By Anthony Bebli

Steven Gerardo is among candidates being considered to take over as Rangers manager, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

Related Posts

Steven Gerrard included in UEFA ‘team of the…

Rangers boss Amponsah eyes GFA presidency

The Guardian and BBC Sport are among those to claim the Liverpool great has held talks with the Rangers board.

Rangers chairman Dave King was at Anfield on Tuesday night for the Reds’ topsy-turvy demolition of Roma, with Gerrard on punditry duties for BT Sport.

Meanwhile, Gerrard attended the Old Firm derby in March, seeing Rangers lose 3-2 to Celtic.

The former England midfielder, who hung up his boots in 2016 after a brief stint with LA Galaxy, is currently in charge of Liverpool’s Under-18 side. He has never managed at senior level.

Steven Gerrard

Steven GerrardGetty Images

If Gerrard is appointed at Rangers, it would pit him against ex-boss Brendan Rodgers, who currently manages Celtic.

Graeme Murty is currently in charge at Ibrox at an interim basis following the dismissal of Pedro Caixinha in October. However, he is not expected to land the job permanently.

Rangers are second in the Scottish Premiership with four games remaining, 10 points behind Celtic. They must beat their rivals on Saturday to postpone their title party.

Source:Eurosports

You might also like
Sports

Steven Gerrard included in UEFA ‘team of the century’

Editors Pick

Rangers boss Amponsah eyes GFA presidency

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm