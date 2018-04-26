Steven Gerrard ‘on Rangers shortlist’ for manager’s job

Steven Gerardo is among candidates being considered to take over as Rangers manager, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

The Guardian and BBC Sport are among those to claim the Liverpool great has held talks with the Rangers board.

Rangers chairman Dave King was at Anfield on Tuesday night for the Reds’ topsy-turvy demolition of Roma, with Gerrard on punditry duties for BT Sport.

Meanwhile, Gerrard attended the Old Firm derby in March, seeing Rangers lose 3-2 to Celtic.

The former England midfielder, who hung up his boots in 2016 after a brief stint with LA Galaxy, is currently in charge of Liverpool’s Under-18 side. He has never managed at senior level.

Steven GerrardGetty Images

If Gerrard is appointed at Rangers, it would pit him against ex-boss Brendan Rodgers, who currently manages Celtic.

Graeme Murty is currently in charge at Ibrox at an interim basis following the dismissal of Pedro Caixinha in October. However, he is not expected to land the job permanently.

Rangers are second in the Scottish Premiership with four games remaining, 10 points behind Celtic. They must beat their rivals on Saturday to postpone their title party.